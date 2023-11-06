Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stem (STEM)

Stem (NYSE: STEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2023 – Stem was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/1/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Stem is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Stem had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Stem Stock Down 5.4 %

Stem stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,403. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $540.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Institutional Trading of Stem

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

