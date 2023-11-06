Analyzing Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kits Eyecare and Genuine Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A Genuine Parts 5.44% 32.22% 7.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Genuine Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Genuine Parts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genuine Parts $22.10 billion 0.85 $1.18 billion $8.84 15.16

This table compares Kits Eyecare and Genuine Parts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genuine Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Kits Eyecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kits Eyecare and Genuine Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kits Eyecare 0 0 0 0 N/A Genuine Parts 0 5 4 0 2.44

Genuine Parts has a consensus price target of $168.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Genuine Parts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genuine Parts is more favorable than Kits Eyecare.

Summary

Genuine Parts beats Kits Eyecare on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, government, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. Genuine Parts Company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

