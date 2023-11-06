Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 191,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,480,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

