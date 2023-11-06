Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,184,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,750,670 shares.The stock last traded at $43.96 and had previously closed at $46.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 196.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

