Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
APLT opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.