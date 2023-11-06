Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

APLT opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $312,206.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,600,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,564 shares of company stock valued at $715,273. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

