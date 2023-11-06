Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Earnings History for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

