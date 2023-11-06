Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of APRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on APRE
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.