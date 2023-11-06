Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,807,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.