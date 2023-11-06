Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 580,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 320,671 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.