Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 887.54% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,755. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

