ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,686 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of ASE Technology worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 164.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 65.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

