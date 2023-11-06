Ashland (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Stock Up 1.9 %

Ashland stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

