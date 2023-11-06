ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.48) to GBX 445 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.44) to GBX 760 ($9.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 738.75 ($8.99).

ASC stock opened at GBX 386.32 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.65 million, a PE ratio of -181.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.17. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,015 ($12.35).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

