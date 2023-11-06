Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$4.75

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATH. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.88.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

About Athabasca Oil

Shares of ATH opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.