ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE:ATI opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. ATI has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

