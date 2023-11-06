Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.39. The company had a trading volume of 182,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
