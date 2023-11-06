Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

