Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.55. 201,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,259. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.96 and its 200 day moving average is $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

