AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,574.54 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,534.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2,523.64. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

