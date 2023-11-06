AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,574.54 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,534.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

