AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 4.1%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 506,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,931,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $14,270,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.