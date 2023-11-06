B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

