Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.19. 9,862,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,254,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

