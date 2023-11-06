Bank of America Upgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $139,306.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

