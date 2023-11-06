Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors comprises approximately 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

NYSE MCI opened at $15.62 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.