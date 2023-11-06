Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE ABX opened at C$22.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.67. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.36 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4607907 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson bought 23,132 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$373,350.48. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.