Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 668,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,005,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $543.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,431,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

