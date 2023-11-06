BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

