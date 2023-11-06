BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

