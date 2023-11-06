BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

