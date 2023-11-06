BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.97 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.