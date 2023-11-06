BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

