BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.