BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $191.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.