BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $58.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

