BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $208.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

