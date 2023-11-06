BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $151.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

