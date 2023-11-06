Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

