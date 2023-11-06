BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.78

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.78, but opened at $101.28. BioNTech shares last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 383,964 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,518,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,636,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

