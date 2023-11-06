Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Williams Trading

Investment analysts at Williams Trading initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of BIRK opened at $41.08 on Monday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $42.51.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

