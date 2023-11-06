Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIRK. HSBC initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.
Birkenstock Stock Down 0.2 %
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
