Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 9th Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

