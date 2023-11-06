Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $48.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

