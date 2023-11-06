Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

