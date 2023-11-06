Booking’s (BKNG) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,600.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,275.36.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $116.23 on Monday, reaching $2,974.98. The stock had a trading volume of 157,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,011.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,863.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,797.92 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 144.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

