BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.38. BRF shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 703,835 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in BRF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of BRF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 399,865 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

