Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$24.83

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.27.

A number of analysts have commented on ARX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

