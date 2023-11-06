Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $12.08

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,908 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $126.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

