Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $45.40

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GLBE opened at $37.05 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. Global-e Online's quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

