Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Price Target at GBX 126.67

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.54).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Just Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Just Group

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 77.60 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.20. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 62.46 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Just Group

(Get Free Report

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.