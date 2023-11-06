Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $258.33

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $236.26 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

